CANASTOTA – On Monday, June 1, 2020, Jason S. Rauscher, 44, of Canastota, passed away following an acute illness for the past several months, surrounded by his loving family.Jason was born on March 20, 1976, in Fort Benning, GA, the son of Wanda (Charles) VanLuvanee and Rolfe (Dawn) Rauscher. He was born with Spina-Bifida, but at no time during Jason’s life did his disabilities get in the way of his happiness or will to live. He attended Madison/Oneida BOCES and Oneida High School, graduating and receiving his diploma in 1994. He was a member of the Oneida High School Varsity Football Team. After high school, Jason participated in the day habilitation program at Heritage Farms in Bouckville.Jason possessed and was known for his infectious smile, his ability to light up the room, and for the way he touched us all. Without intention, he taught so many so much during his time on Earth. Jason had a tremendous passion and love for all sports. Including but not limited to the NY Yankees, Buffalo Bills, and every Syracuse University program. If the statistic existed, he knew it.Jason is survived by, his parents, Wanda and Charles VanLuvanee of Canastota and Rolfe and Dawn Rauscher of Oneida; a grandmother Judith Seitz of Oneida; three brothers, Josh Rauscher and Heather Spaven of Canastota, Sean Evans and Amy Papalino of Lafayette, and Thomas VanLuvanee and Kaylee Lamb of Oneida; two sisters, Kristen and Matt Wiedger of Sherrill, and Andrea and David Moore of Oneida; a very special niece Chelsi Rauscher, and nieces Nicole Wiedger and Ryan Moore; three nephews, Logan and Jacob Wiedger and Brody VanLuvanee, as well as family including several aunts, uncles, cousins, and an infinite number of special friends that he crossed paths with along the way. Jason was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Anson and Anita Hurd; paternal grandparents, John and Etta Rauscher; and his loving sister Nikki. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held as time allows. Any donations can be made to Heritage Farms c/o Jason Rauscher, 3599 St. Rt. 46, BOX 143, Bouckville, NY, 13310. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/jason-s-rauscher
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.