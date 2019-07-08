|
CANASTOTA- Jay P. Suits Jr., 76, of Canal Road, died on July 4, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital, after a brief illness.Born in Higginsville at home on August 23, 1942, he was the son of Jay and Marian Scribner Suits Sr. A lifelong resident of the area, Jay was educated in Durhamville schools. He married Joan Rogler in Kenwood on December 9, 1961. Mrs. Suits died on May 9, 1990.Prior to his retirement in the early 1980s, Jay was employed by the former Madison County Cold Storage in Canastota as a night watchman. He had previously been employed with the former Lerman's Furniture in Oneida.Jay was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. After his retirement, he did odd jobs and lawn care and especially loved his own lawns and vegetable garden. He was of the Baptist faith.He is survived by: two daughters, Penny Irving of Oneida and Marian Ruszala of Sherrill; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jay Peter and Dorene Suits III of Rome and Ernie and Nancy Suits of RI; five grandchildren, Carrie Messier and her husband Eric, Victoria Suits, Heather Suits, Nicholas Ruszala and Stephanie Winn and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Patrick, Sebastian and Athena. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Phil Irving in 2015.Graveside services will be held 10 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Grove Cemetery, Verona, with Pastor Tony Paredes, officiating.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 9, 2019