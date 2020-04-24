|
|
ROME – Jean B. Eggleston, 91, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Oneida on May 15, 1928, she was the daughter of Robert and Laura Marie Carter Burns. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a graduate of Oneida High School, Keystone College and attended Syracuse University. Jean married Eric Eggleston in St. Patrick's Church on August 27, 1949. Mr. Eggleston died June 14, 1962.
Prior to her retirement, she was a sales clerk in the jewelry department of Goldberg's Department Store and previously had been employed in the legal department of Oneida Limited. Jean was a communicant of St. Paul's Church, a member of the Rome Lilac Twig, a member of the Turin Road PTA and enjoyed horses throughout her life, loved animals, interior decorating and floral gardening.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Carol A. and Frank Furno of New Hartford, Susan M. Brognano and fiancé Scott Grimm, and Lori J. and Andrew Lim, all of Rome; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Joan Eggleston of Sherrill; eight grandchildren, Kristy Falcone, Lisa Faccioli, Eric Eggleston, Katherine Kennedy, Joseph Brognano, Jeannie Brognano, Amanda Reynolds and Sara Sprouse; and nine great grandchildren, Zach Petroski, Ryan Petroski, Mia Faccioli, Cecelia Kennedy, Grace Reynolds, Liam Reynolds, Ember Brognano, Afton Brognano and Henley Sprouse. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas William Eggleston, who died in 1954 and a son-in-law, Peter P. Falcone on July 1, 2003.
Jean Eggleston was a lovely woman who devoted her entire life to her family, exemplifying great strength, integrity, courage, dignity and kindness. She was admired and loved by all who knew her. Married only thirteen wonderful years before tragically losing her husband while he was in the service of others, she honored the memory of her beloved husband for the rest of her life.
"Family First" was Jean's motto, and she demonstrated over and over again to her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that there is truly nothing more important than family.
Jean's favorite moments and memories were centered around her love of family gatherings…nothing made her happier than family board game nights around the fireplace, family picnics at Verona Beach State Park, Pixley Falls, the Adirondacks, Twitchell Lake and Stockbridge Falls, family trips to Hawaii, Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, Florida and Europe and family dinner outings to Friendly's, Eddie's Restaurant, the Elpines Inn and the Savoy.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care especially Kristi, Lisa, Beth, and Jan and special thanks to Susan Hamo, FNP.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment will be made in Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Oneida
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020