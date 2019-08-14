|
ONEIDA: Jean D. Grossman, 92, Elmhurst Avenue, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of the Oneida Healthcare Center, surrounded by her loving family, where she had been a resident for the past three months.Born in Syracuse, on October 27, 1926, she was the daughter of Arthur C. and Marguerite Gaughan Du Plessis. A resident of Oneida for the past fifty-two years, Jean was a graduate of Eastwood High School, Class of 1944 and Syracuse University, Class of 1948 and in her college days, she worked during the summer in an industry that supported the war effort. She married David F. Grossman in Syracuse on July 12, 1952. Mr. Grossman died on June 1, 1980.Prior to her retirement, Jean was an administrative secretary with the Oneida Savings Bank for twelve years and taught business education in Chittenango High School from 1948-53, having the school yearbook dedicated to her and receiving four appreciation tributes during her tenure. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and the Altar-Rosary Society, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Our Lady #1250, St. Joseph’s Seniors Group, the Phi Mu Alumnae Sorority Chapter of Syracuse, RSVP Tax Program and a former member of the Oneidas Club, the St. Patrick’s Mothers Club and the former Oneida Women of Rotary. Jean also volunteered with Literacy Volunteers and served as a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher.Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Anne G. and Terrence Davis of Salamanca and Susan G. and Chuck Lehrer of Winchester, Virginia; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Daniel A. Grossman of Camden, Paul D. and Karen Grossman of Vernon, Martin K. and Felicity Grossman of Mesa, Arizona and E. Christian Grossman of Oneida; eleven grandchildren, Sarah (Pete) Schwartz, Laura (Joshua) Markloff and Melanie Davis, John and Timothy Grossman, Brian (Brittany), David and Marcus (Sierra) Grossman, and Mitchell, Garret and Ethan Governo; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Tucker and Blakely.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Monday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida and 10 AM from St. Patrick’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Richard Kapral, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 1-5 PM, Sunday. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the charity of one’s choice.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-d-grossman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019