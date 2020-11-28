WHITELAW . . . Jean R. Dunbar, 95, of 8665 N. Main Street, Canastota, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility, following a brief illness.She was born on February 5, 1925, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Wesley “Deke” and Orah Isabelle “Belle” (Tubbs) Ray.Jean has lived in the Canastota area all of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1943.She worked as a bank teller at the First Trust & Deposit in Canastota, which later became KeyBank, for more than forty years, retiring from KeyBank in 1985.Jean was a long-time member of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, and served in many capacities, including Treasurer, Old Home Day Chairman, Church Supper Chairman, Trustee, Elder, a member of the Women’s Home Circle, and a representative to the Canastota Area Association of Churches.She was active in the community as a Hospice Driver, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society
, Canastota Opportunity Shop, and was a Board Member and Past President of the Canastota Canal Town Museum. Jean received the Roses to the Living Award from the Canastota Rotary Club in 1992.Jean enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, volunteering, and spending time with her family and friends.She married Gordon A. “Dan” Dunbar on July 1, 1950, in Oneida. Dan passed away in May of 1984.Jean’s family would like to thank the 4th Floor Staff at the Extended Care for the excellent care she received.Surviving are: one daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Gary Scribner of Farmington; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ellen (Smith) Dunbar of Whitelaw; two grandchildren, Shannon and Daniel Marshall, and Kyle Scribner, as well as cousins, including, Carola Tubbs, and Mary Ramsdell.Ca
lling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, 3085 Whitelaw Road West, Canastota, which will be live streamed thru the church Facebook page. Pastor Donna Chapman will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. Burial will be in Whitelaw Cemetery, Canastota.In her memory contributions may be made to the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, 3085 Whitelaw Road West, Canastota, NY 13032, the Canastota Canal Town Corporation, 110 Canal Street, Canastota, NY 13032, or to the Opportunity Shop, PO Box 43, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-r-dunbar