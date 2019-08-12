|
Jean Frances Brown of Morrisville, formerly of Rochester, went to heaven on Friday morning, August 9, 2019, with her loving children at her side. Born in Rochester on June 4, 1937, to her wonderful parents Joseph Leo and Gertrude Cator Brown, along with a twin sister Joan. Jean loved being a twin growing up in Rochester. Jean enjoyed swimming lessons at Seneca Park Pool, Ontario Beach, sledding and ice skating, and going to Seneca Park Zoo after church on Sunday. Later in life, Jean became a City of Rochester lifeguard at 18 years old, hired by William Cox. There she met many great friends, Eileen, Ruth, Allie, Gary, and many more. During those years she also attended Brockport College to become a Health and Physical Education teacher. She met Howard “Art” Lemery in her sophomore year and married him three years later. They lived in Chapel Hill, NC, Remsen and Camden, NY, then settled in Morrisville. Jean enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Music Boosters Club and the Morrisville Youth Commission. She taught swimming from toddlers to adults from the wading pool in her backyard and Eatonbrook Reservoir, and the Morrisville College Pool. Jean worked as a substitute teacher for academics at local schools and colleges while raising four children. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, knitting beautiful sweaters, hats, socks, mittens, cute Christmas mini-stockings and baking her famous pumpkin bread.Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca Lemery (Gary Nagy) of Florida; Brenda Burke (Pete) of Munnsville; sons Thomas Lemery and Craig Lemery, both of Morrisville; grandchildren Lily Lemery and Nathan Lemery; former spouse H. Arthur Lemery; in-laws Lois and Charles Roberts; sister in-law Teresa Lemery, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jean cherished all of her special friends; Marlene, Stella, Sue, Norma, Rosalie, and her Cedar Street Apartment friends, as well as many others.Jean was pre-deceased by her parents; her Aunt Mae (Mary A. Fowles); siblings and their spouses Edna (Jack) Costigan, Ann (Walt) Kennedy, Joseph (Doris) Brown Jr., Mary Jane (Joe) Ritzenthaler, her twin sister Joan (Ray) Bachman; nephews Bill Ritzenthaler and Brad Lemery; nieces Sandy Brown and Karen (Lemery) Murphy; in-laws Bill and Joyce Lemery, and John “Jack” Lemery; mother in-law Ruth Lemery and father in-law Howard Lemery.In keeping with Jean’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Jean wants everyone to remember her the way she was and remember the special times you and she have shared together.The family would like to express the wonderful care of all her numerous doctors and health care providers and Crouse Community Center. Jean appreciated all the great care she had received.Those wishing may donate to the Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501 or SEVAC, PO Box 1030 Morrisville, NY 13408 in Jean’s memory.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-frances-brown
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019