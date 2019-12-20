Home

Oneida…….Jean K. (Clinch) Franklin, 52, of 126 Genesee Street, Canastota, N.Y., 13032, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Oneida Healthcare, Oneida, N.Y. following a brief illness. Jean was born in Oneida, N.Y. on April 30, 1967, the daughter of Marvin and Doris Wood Clinch. She was a life long resident of Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School and Utica School of Commerce with an Associates Degree. She married James Franklin on June 27, 1987. The couple enjoyed kayaking, cross country skiing and camping. Jean was employed at AmeriCU Credit Union in Rome, N.Y. for 10 years and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Oneida, N.Y.Surviving beside her husband James at home are one son James Franklin ofOneida, a daughter, Kaley Nowicki of Colorado, four brothers, Marvin Clinch of Utah, Thomas Clinch of Ohio, James Clinch of Vernon N.Y. and Robert Clinch of Florida and her mother and father, Doris and Marvin Clinch of Durhamville, N.Y. and several nieces and nephewsA funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 7 pm atthe Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. with the Rev. Abigail Browka, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 7 pm prior to the service. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-k-clinch-franklin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
