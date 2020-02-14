Home

Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kelley Phillips Legion Post 569
February 12, 2020Oriskany Falls-Jean M. Ellis Kimball Elwood, age 78 passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Upon Jean’s wishes there will be no services or calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Kelley Phillips Legion Post 569, Today, Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-5 pm. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit, paulfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
