Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family

Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.- Jeanette Jean Zumpano,95 of New Hartford, N.Y., died Sunday, Nov.22, 2020. Her Celebration of life will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica, N.Y., Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, N.Y. Arrangements by John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks- New Hartford, N.Y.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store