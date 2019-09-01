|
ONEIDA: Jeanette M. Amann, 77, of Lenox Avenue, passed away Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, in the comfort of her home, under the care of hospice, after a brief illness.Born in Oneida on October 7, 1941, she was the daughter of William A. and Frances Page Chesebro Sr. A lifelong resident of Oneida, Jeanette was educated in Oneida High School. She married John Amann in St. Joseph’s Church on June 3, 1972.Prior to her retirement with over thirty-eight years of service, Jeanette was employed by Oneida Healthcare Center with the kitchen and dietary department. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Oneida chapter. Her greatest love was her family. Jeanette was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.Surviving besides her husband John are: one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Eric Threadgill of Virginia; two grandsons, Zack VanVorst and his wife Kayla and Cody VanVorst of Baldwinsville; two great-grandchildren, Jason and Liam VanVorst; four sisters, Ann Rouse of Canastota, Mary Chesebro and Eleanor Chesebro, both of Oneida and Donna Lefevre of Florida; two brothers and one sister-in-law, William A. and Libby Chesebro Jr. and Donald Chesebro, all of Oneida and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, David Chesebro.Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, September 5, 2019, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Anthony Tosti, officiating. There will be no prior calling hours. Interment will be made in St. Helena’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanette-m-amann
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019