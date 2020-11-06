1/1
Jeanne Shaver
1939 - 2020
CANASTOTA . . . Jeanne Carol (Cotsovites) Shaver, 81, of 6819 Oxbow Road, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1939, in Oneida, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Quattrococchi) Cotsovites, biological father, Enrico Lucarelli. Jeanne spent her first 17 years between Catholic Boarding School and a foster home, even though her parents were alive and well. She later lived in Oneida, and has lived in Canastota since 1979. She married Donald L. Shaver on December 31, 1960, in Oneida. Jeanne worked full time as a cook for Morrisville College for 41 years, finally retiring in March of this year. She loved her job and co-workers. She had a deep love for animals, feeding any animal that wandered into her yard. She loved music, especially Elvis. Jeanne loved to walk and ride her bike. Despite never having a mother for a role model, Jeanne was the best mom, grandma, and wife. She lived for the happiness of her family, and her generosity had no limits, whether you were a friend or a stranger she was willing to help. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald L. Shaver; two daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Shaver of Kirkville, and Debbie Shaver of Camarillo, CA; one son, Donald J. Shaver of Canastota; two grandkids that she loved and adored, Sara Shaver, and Mark Burdick, both of Canastota; and many friends. Jeanne was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Shaver in 2013. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Peterboro Cemetery.In her memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-carol-shaver

Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
