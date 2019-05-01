|
|
Oneida - Jeanne T. Miller, 56, of 137 Hunt Valley Rd., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and work family at Oneida Health Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on June 10, 1962, in Boston, MA, the daughter of Gino A. and Arlene J. Lezon Trevisani. Jeanne was a graduate of Clinton High School, class of 1980. She received her RN and Bachelor of Science degree from Skidmore College.On June 21, 1997, Jeanne was united in marriage to Nelson E. Miller in Lake Placid, New York.Following college, she was an RN at Mass General in Boston, then came home to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. She then worked for TECT Utica-Employee Health Nurse and then Utica National Insurance Group as a rehabilitation specialist. In 2006, she was hired by Oneida Health as an Infection Control/ Employee Health RN. In 2013, Jeanne became the Infection Control/Employee Health Manager for Oneida Health.She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church where she taught Religious Education for many years. Jeanne served on the PTO at Durhamville Elementary and was a former member of the Board of Directors of Oneida Pop Warner Football. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Oneida Area Day Care Center. She was a coach and administrator for the Oneida Crusaders Basketball Program. She was a proud and supportive member of the sports booster’s club at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse. Anything her sons were involved with; Jeanne was involved with as well. Her sons were the greatest joy in her life.Jeanne had a special way of the touching the lives of anyone she met. She is forever grateful for her Oneida neighborhood family, her Oneida community family, her CBA family, and her Oneida Health Hospital family. Surviving besides her loving husband of twenty-one years, Nelson, and her parents, Gino and Arlene, of Waterville; are her sons, Sean (19), and Cody (16), of Oneida; her seven siblings, Mary Gina (Scott) Ratchford, of West Hartford, CT; Gino (Kim) Trevisani, of Colchester, VT; Arlene (Todd) Ferri, of Little Falls, Tom (Alyssa) Trevisani, of Deansboro; Laura (Michael) Wittenbeck, of Waterville; Karen (Mark) Livesey, of Ava; Christopher Trevisani, of Camillus, her father and mother-in-law, Wade N. and Doris Miller, of Hackettstown, NJ, and a brother-in-law, Wade M. (Kim) Miller, of Long Valley, NJ; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many beloved friends and work family whom she cherished.Jeanne’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the ICU Drs. and nurses at Upstate University Hospital and the Drs, Nurses, and staff at Oneida Health, especially Dr. James Vanderhoof and Marisa, and Jackie, for their overwhelming support and compassion shown to Jeanne in her final days. It will never be forgotten.Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, beginning with a Prayer Service at 9:15 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main St., Oneida, at 10:00 AM where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s memory to the Oneida Health Hospital, c/o Administration, 321 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.comA Trust 100Funeral Pre-Arrangement Center http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-t-miller
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 2, 2019