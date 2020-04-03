|
ONEIDA- Jeannine J. Fariel, 90, Sayles Street, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Extended Care Facility, where she had been a resident for the past five years.Born in Cedarville, on June 13, 1929, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred Card Jones. A resident of Oneida for over sixty-nine years, Jeannine was a graduate of West Winfield High School and Fredonia State Teachers College. She married William K, Fariel in the First Presbyterian Church, Oneida, on August 21, 1953. Mr. Fariel died on August 25, 1995.Jeannine was employed with the Oneida City School District as a music teacher from 1951 to 1956. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oneida, where she was a Sunday School teacher, was a piano accompanist, directed the Youth Club choir, was a member of Dorcas Circle, the Women's Association and the Bible Study Group. Jeannine served as a member of Oneida Public Library board for ten years, volunteered at the Library and was a member of the Friends of the Library.Surviving is her son, Dana R. Fariel of Oneida. Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, the Sylvan Beach Union Chapel or the Oneida Public Library.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020