Jeffrey A. Palmer, Jr., 35, of Canastota, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.He was born on June 18, 1984, in Hamilton, the son of Jeffrey A. and Cindy (Emmons) Palmer, Sr. Jeff was a 2002 graduate of Canastota Central High School.On August 24, 2019, Jeff was united in marriage to Megan Garlock.Jeff was employed as a finisher for Consolidated Precision Products in Chittenango for the past seven years. He was previously employed by Fred’s Sport Motors in Syracuse, Bad Luck Bob’s Landscaping, and Wal-Mart.Jeff loved vintage Yamaha snowmobiles. He enjoyed tinkering on them; racing them; anything to do them. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, playing cards, and playing Zelda.Surviving besides his loving wife, Megan, and his parents, Jeff and Cindy; are his daughter, Zoey Palmer, of Phoenix; his step-children whom he loved like his own, Jasmine Maxfield, Amelia Garlock, and Emily Boisclair, all of Canastota; a brother, Jason Palmer, of Canastota; a sister, Tiffany Palmer, of Otego; his mother-in-law, Pam (George) Flager, of Canastota; his father-in-law, Kevin (Sheryl) Garlock, of Oneida; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. David Johnson will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-palmer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019