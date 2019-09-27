Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Palmer Obituary
Jeffrey A. Palmer, Jr., 35, of Canastota, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.He was born on June 18, 1984, in Hamilton, the son of Jeffrey A. and Cindy (Emmons) Palmer, Sr. Jeff was a 2002 graduate of Canastota Central High School.On August 24, 2019, Jeff was united in marriage to Megan Garlock.Jeff was employed as a finisher for Consolidated Precision Products in Chittenango for the past seven years. He was previously employed by Fred’s Sport Motors in Syracuse, Bad Luck Bob’s Landscaping, and Wal-Mart.Jeff loved vintage Yamaha snowmobiles. He enjoyed tinkering on them; racing them; anything to do them. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, playing cards, and playing Zelda.Surviving besides his loving wife, Megan, and his parents, Jeff and Cindy; are his daughter, Zoey Palmer, of Phoenix; his step-children whom he loved like his own, Jasmine Maxfield, Amelia Garlock, and Emily Boisclair, all of Canastota; a brother, Jason Palmer, of Canastota; a sister, Tiffany Palmer, of Otego; his mother-in-law, Pam (George) Flager, of Canastota; his father-in-law, Kevin (Sheryl) Garlock, of Oneida; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. David Johnson will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-palmer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now