Jennie A. DeKing, 93, of Fenner, passed away Tuesday morning at Oneida Extended Care Facility. She was born in Smithfield, the youngest of 13 children to Frank and Minnie Snyder. Jennie resided in Perryville for several years before moving to Fenner over 50 years ago. She was a homemaker and had been a home health aide for her cousin, Donald Snyder.Jennie is survived by her children, Lelah Phillips of Canastota, Marvin DeKing of Cazenovia, Diane (Harold) Baker of Nevada, Nancy Tanner of Chittenango, Rickey (Sandra) DeKing of Cazenovia, Terry DeKing of Utica, Frank (Joanne) DeKing of Canastota, Gilbert (Jill) DeKing of Cazenovia, Marion (Walt) Stokes of Morrisville and Russell (Candy) DeKing, III of Morrisville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Russell DeKing, Jr. and by her daughter, Joann Daley.Calling hours will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Graveside services will be private. To leave a message of sympathy for the DeKing family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jennie-a-deking
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 11, 2019