Rome NY - Jennie J. Wendt, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, NY following a brief illness. She was born April 5, 1927 on the farm in Rome, NY,the daughter of the late John and Helen (Murczkiewicz) Kicinski. On Oct 11, 1947 in Rome, she married John Ernest Wendt who predeceased her on November 16, 2011.Jennie has resided at Manor Hills in Wellsville for the past three years. Before that she lived in Greenway for 68 years. She was a 1944 graduate of Westmoreland High School. She was asecretary for various businesses before accepting a position in the business office of the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School. She later became the secretary for the Guidance Department for many years. She was a member of the Home Bureau, the ELCA Women, and was active with St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Verona, and Ascension Lutheran Church in Rome. She and Jack enjoyed traveling the USA in their camper, and attending her husband'sveterans reunions.She is survived by four children, Carol Stewart and her husband Buz of Wellsville, Brian Wendt and his wife, Ellen Woodbury of Loveland, CO, David Wendt of Walnut Creek, CA, and Barbara Gordon-Wendt and her husband Frank of Ewa Beach, HI, six grandchildren, Lisa (Tom) Kurilovitch, Kristin Clower, Mike Harris, Pam (Will) Barrett, Dominique Wendt, and Jessica Wendt, seven great grandchildren, Alex and Danielle Clower, Katya and JakeKurilovitch, Billy and Louis Barrett, and Sully Mesler, and a beloved niece and nephew, Patricia Bartlett and Edward Labayewski. She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband by a brother, Michael Labayewski and a sister, Helen Hitt.The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who helped Jennie through theyears, especially her niece and nephew Patricia(Willis) Bartlett and Edward (Linda) Labayewski, her special caregiver, Amy Witzigman, her caring neighbors, Dean and Sherri Hilts and all the staff at Manor Hills.A memorial service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Verona will be planned at a later date.Burial will be in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Verona. Please consider memorial donations to either St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road, Verona, NY 13478, or Manor Hills, 4192B Bolivar Road, Wellsville, NY 14895. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jennie-j-wendt
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.