|
|
Vernon:Jeremiah Francis Williams, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 6th, 2019 due to cancer-related complications.Jerry, born on March 14th, 1951 to the late Catherine Dunn and Cecil Williams, will be most remembered for his love of God and family. Jerry was a proud Vietnam Veteran, who often entertained his loved ones with stories of his adventures overseas, and a touch of the stubborn rebellion we all loved so dearly. Upon his return to Vernon, he met his wife of 43 years, Jill Agan. Together, they raised a beautiful family of seven children in Verona, NY. Jerry's greatest pride was in the faith of his children and their education, each having graduated college. He set an example of hard-work and integrity through his many roles within the community as Head Photographer of Vernon Downs, Chief of Police of the Village of Vernon, employee at Oneida Limited, and co-owner of The Bag End restaurant. Most recently, he joyfully served for 15 years as the High School English teacher at Holy Cross Academy (Oneida), where he was incredibly proud of and beloved for his relationships with his students and fellow staff. Jerry was a published writer and poet, and was recognized for his exceptional talent, for which he received a full-ride scholarship to Hamilton College. He graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton at the age of 54. He was an avid parishioner, choir member, and lectern of Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church, Verona. Jerry was especially grateful for his role as "Pops" and the special and unique relationships he had with each of his grandchildren. He'll be missed for his clever wit, his love of music, and his loyalty to God and to his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill (Agan) Williams; his seven children: Erin, Joshua (Emily Schneider), Natalie (Rocco Hollenbeck), Rebecca, Catherine, Jean-Luke, and Nicholas (Erin Lowrey); and his fourteen grandchildren: Jude, Jackson, Zoey, Sienna, Lyric, Brielle, Miah, Declan, Shiloh, Adrienne, Cara-Maria, Kennedy, Cameron, and Francesca; his siblings Julie McCormick, Paula Humic, and Larry Williams (Peggy Williams), and many beloved nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held Friday, November 8th 4:00-7:00PM at Holy Cross Academy, 4020 Barrington Hill, Oneida, NY 13421. The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 9th at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church (Verona), with burial at Rome Cemetery immediately following. The family invites all to celebrate Jerry's life at Holy Cross Academy at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 9th following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Holy Cross Academy on Jerry's behalf. The family would like to offer special thanks for the exceptional care and compassion received at Oneida Healthcare Center. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeremiah-francis-williams
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019