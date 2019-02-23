Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
CANASTOTA-Jerry R. Yerman, 57, of Whitelaw Road West, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his home, following a lengthy illness.He was born on May 9, 1961, in Rome, the son of the late Rowell and Virginia (Burke) Yerman.Jerry spent his early years in Rome and Verona. He attended the Rome schools, and graduated from VVS High School in 1979. Jerry has lived in Oneida and Canastota most of his life.He loved music, and has been a talented musician, singer, and songwriter most of his life. Jerry previously worked at CBI in Rome.Surviving are: two brothers, Fred A. Yerman of Rome, and Brian R. Yerman of Boone, NC; one sister, Linda M. Jackson of Rome. Jerry was deeply loved by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and his dog, Mojo.A gathering of his family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post #169, 398 N. Main Street, Oneida, NY. Spring burial will be in Verona Cemetery. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/jerry-r-yerman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
