|
|
CANASTOTA- Jerry S. Rouse, 76, of Verna Drive, passed away on January 1, 2020, in Crouse Hospital after a lengthy illness.Born in Canastota on June 29, 1943, he was the son of Claude and Ada Larmer Rouse. A lifelong resident of the area, Jerry was educated in Canastota schools. He married Grace Raymond in Clockville United Methodist Church on October 27, 1962.Prior to his retirement, Jerry was employed as a truck driver with Wadhams Enterprises. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and was of the Methodist faith. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his younger years, snowmobiling. He could often be found at Flo’s Diner a couple times a week enjoying the food and company.Surviving besides his wife Grace are: two daughters, Geri Rouse and Melody Rouse, both of Canastota; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Stephen and Laura Rouse and Craig Rouse and his significant other Sadie Fusillo, all of Canastota; five grandchildren, Kaitlin Sanchez, Kori Rouse, Kody Rouse, Alexandra Rouse and Nicholas Rouse; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice Woodcock and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Christine Rouse in 2013 and two brothers, Donald Rouse and Edmund Rouse.Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 S. Peterboro Street, Canastota on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2-4PM. Private graveside services will be held in Peterboro Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, P.O.Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/jerry-s-rouse
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020