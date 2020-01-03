Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY ROUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY S. ROUSE


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JERRY S. ROUSE Obituary
CANASTOTA- Jerry S. Rouse, 76, of Verna Drive, passed away on January 1, 2020, in Crouse Hospital after a lengthy illness.Born in Canastota on June 29, 1943, he was the son of Claude and Ada Larmer Rouse. A lifelong resident of the area, Jerry was educated in Canastota schools. He married Grace Raymond in Clockville United Methodist Church on October 27, 1962.Prior to his retirement, Jerry was employed as a truck driver with Wadhams Enterprises. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and was of the Methodist faith. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his younger years, snowmobiling. He could often be found at Flo’s Diner a couple times a week enjoying the food and company.Surviving besides his wife Grace are: two daughters, Geri Rouse and Melody Rouse, both of Canastota; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Stephen and Laura Rouse and Craig Rouse and his significant other Sadie Fusillo, all of Canastota; five grandchildren, Kaitlin Sanchez, Kori Rouse, Kody Rouse, Alexandra Rouse and Nicholas Rouse; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice Woodcock and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Christine Rouse in 2013 and two brothers, Donald Rouse and Edmund Rouse.Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 S. Peterboro Street, Canastota on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2-4PM. Private graveside services will be held in Peterboro Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, P.O.Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/jerry-s-rouse
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -