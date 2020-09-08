MUNNSVILLE - Jessika Gertrude Allen of N. Main Street, Munnsville passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31 with her family by her side. Survived is her husband Joshua Allen of fifteen years; her parents Kim and Eric Eklund; and two sisters, Michelle DeMarco and Erika Eklund.Jessika was a beautiful young lady with a smile that could brighten anyone's day. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jessika-gertrude-allen
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.