Joan E. Dewolf

Joan E. Dewolf Obituary
VERNON CENTER: Joan E. Dewolf, 81, formerly of Simmons Road, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in The Grand, Rome, in the presence of her family, where she had been a resident for nearly four years.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Durhamville. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
