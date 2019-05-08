|
MUNNSVILLEJoan F. Dahlem, 88, of Munnsville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.She was born April 9, 1931 in Albany, NY, a daughter of William E. and Ursula Sullivan Fitzgerald. She received her early education in Albany schools and was a 1949 graduate of Voorheesville High School. On November 17, 1956, Joan was united in marriage to Theodore “Ted” Dahlem, a loving union of over 48 years until he predeceased her on April 2, 2005. Joan assisted her husband in the operation of their family farm. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose family was her greatest joy.Joan was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church in Morrisville and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Russel Meeker of Baldwinsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Lona Dahlem of Munnsville; James Dahlem of Liverpool; Christopher and Kelly Dahlem of Morrisville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Pailley and a grandson, John.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, Brookside Drive, Morrisville.Interment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY on Thursday from 5-7pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408, or to St. Joan of Arc Church, PO Box 1087, Morrisville, NY 13408.We would like to thank all of the staff at Crouse Community Center where Joan received years of love and good care.And it is now our turn to say to Joan - “Bye for now”.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.comBurgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-f-dahlem
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 9, 2019