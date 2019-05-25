|
|
Joan M. Lady, 83, of Canastota, died Wednesday May 15th at peace in her home. Born on Long Island, NY, she lived in West Chester, PA and Canastota, NY. A graduate of Brattleboro High School she worked for American Airlines and owned The Craftsman's Gallery in Canastota. She was a dedicated and loving mother of two, daughter Susan Dolloff of Canastota and son Steven Lady of Glen Mills, PA. She was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center in East Syracuse. Joan is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held June 1st at 1:30 pm at 3046 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota. Additional parking is across the street. Condolences: cremationservicesofcny.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-m-lady
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 26, 2019