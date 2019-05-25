Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Lady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan M. Lady Obituary
Joan M. Lady, 83, of Canastota, died Wednesday May 15th at peace in her home. Born on Long Island, NY, she lived in West Chester, PA and Canastota, NY. A graduate of Brattleboro High School she worked for American Airlines and owned The Craftsman's Gallery in Canastota. She was a dedicated and loving mother of two, daughter Susan Dolloff of Canastota and son Steven Lady of Glen Mills, PA. She was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center in East Syracuse. Joan is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held June 1st at 1:30 pm at 3046 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota. Additional parking is across the street. Condolences: cremationservicesofcny.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-m-lady
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.