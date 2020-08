Joan Westcott, 78, of Broadway, Oneida, passed away quietly on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home.No services are currently planned. Internment will take place in North Norwich Cemetery, where she will be buried in the family plot. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view Joan’s obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com