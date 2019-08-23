|
John Christopher Doroshenko, 39, of Lake Placid, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, NY.He was born on October 16, 1979, a son of John and Patricia Jones Doroshenko and was a graduate of Lake Placid High School. John loved playing and watching baseball. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees. Known as “Bo” for most of his life, he loved to strike up conversations and made quick friends with everyone he met. He touched many people with his life experiences and loving heart.Surviving are his parents, Patricia McDonald of Lake Placid; John (Linda) Doroshenko of Bellingham, WA; maternal grandfather, Llewellyn Jones of Lake Placid; sister, Deanna (Michael) Wheelock of Henderson, NV, and their children, Ashton, Adrienne, Allison, Michael and Nicholas; step-brother, David Jason (Ruth) McAllister of Springhill, TN; and their children, Shannon, Alex, Evelyn and Elenia; step-brothers, Brandon (Kristin) Sofie and their children, Kaila and Aleena of Kenmore, WA; Tyler (Polly) Sofie of Portland, OR; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Maxine Jones, John Doroshenko, Sr. and Joyce Dickinson; and two aunts, Susan Jones and Debbie Shay.Memorial services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Welsh Church, Nelson, NY, followed by interment in the Union Cemetery.There are no calling hours.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-c-doroshenko
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019