|
|
John C. Peck, 68, passed away Tuesday September 24th in Fort Meyers, Florida. He was born in Oneida, New York on November 4th, 1950, son of Patricia Whitcombe Peck and Ralph Edwin Peck. He was educated in Waterville and Oneida Schools, graduating from Oneida High School, class of 1969. He attended Mohawk Valley Community College.John started working as a teenager at the K&P grocery store in Verona Beach, NY. John was a dedicated worker all his life and worked as a manager for many years for P&C markets and later Oneida Ltd. In 2005 he moved to Estero FL and worked as a manager for Fresh Market and Sweet Bay. He was a fan of Syracuse University basketball and enjoyed golf, reading, playing cards and crossword puzzles.John leaves behind his beloved children, Ryan N. Peck and Tricia D. Peck, of Portland, Oregon whom he shared with former wife Kathleen Miller nèe Yager. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Ann Stewart, of Florida and New York; Christopher (Gail) Peck, of Virginia; and Andrew (Carole) Peck, of Maine. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents.In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no services. A celebration of his life will take place in August 2020 in Verona Beach, New York, a place where John spent many happy times. A special thank you to Hope Hospice in Fort Meyers, FL for their care and support in his final days. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a in John’s memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-c-peck
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019