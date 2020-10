John Charles Bates, at the age of 61, departed from this world on Tuesday September 29,2020. Services will be held at Kirkland Cemetery, French Rd,Clinton,NY at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday October 14,2020, family and friends must adhere to covid restrictions. Arrangements are under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks,NY. To send an online greeting go to: www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com