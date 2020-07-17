1/1
John Douglas Harding
STAMFORD, CONN.- John Douglas Harding, a 35-year resident of Stamford, Conn., passed away July 10, 2020 at 86 years young in Stamford Hospital. Doug was born in Oneida, N.Y., on Jan. 18, 1934 to Anna “Toots” (Dunn) and Joseph J. Harding who predeceased him along with his younger brother Gerald Harding. Doug attended Princeton, graduated from Colgate in 1957, and Fordham Law in 1960. He spent his years working in finance with Merrill Lynch, Shearson AMEX, Moseley Securities, Prudential Securities and a few other firms from Massachusetts to Chicago, Manhattan, and finally in Connecticut. Doug loved the New York Yankees, New York Giants, Gol,f and reading history or mystery novels (only in printed paper versions to stack all over the home). He always loved to share memories of his hometown he dearly missed, Oneida, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martiecita F. Perry; their two children, Martiecita Harding, Alex Harding; and his children from a prior marriage, Colonel (Retired) U.S. Army J. Douglas Harding, Jr., his wife Brenda Davis Harding, Megan Harding, Kara Harding, and Jay Harding. In addition, Doug leaves his 10 two legged grandchildren, Jess Harding, Bradford Comjean, Jr., Joe Harding, Josh Harding, Jacob Harvey, Rhiannon Ferman, Paige Harding, Eric Harding, Jackson Harding and Kyleigh Inverno; and two four legged grandchildren, Delilah and Peaches. There will be a service/memorial held in his honor as soon as distant loved ones can all come together once again. In lieu of gifts Doug’s family asks for donations to made in his honor to the Stamford Animal Shelter or any other local animal rescues. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-douglas-harding

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
