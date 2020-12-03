1/1
John Field Black, Jr., 87, of Farrier Ave., Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Oneida Health where he had been a patient since November 28, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1933, in Morrisville, the son of John Field and Sarah Wendover Black, Sr. He was a graduate of Sherrill High School, Class of 1951. On March 26, 1953, John proudly enlisted to serve his country as a member of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on March 5, 1955. On August 9, 1953, John was united in marriage to Joan Peters in the First Presbyterian Church in Oneida. She passed away on January 1, 2012. John owned and operated Black’s Barber Shop on Farrier Ave in Oneida from 1955 to 1970. He was then a self-employed general contractor from 1970-1993. John retired as a dealer from the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in 1998. A resident of Oneida since 1951, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a life member of the BPOE 767 Oneida Elks where he served as Past Exalted Ruler twice. He was a member of the American Legion Post 54 in Munnsville and the Durhamville Vet’s Club. Surviving are his children, Susan Black (Mark Catello), of Sylvan Beach, Sara (Steve) Quenneville, of Camden, Steven (Tina) Black, of Cicero, and Scott (Lisa) Black, of Grand Island, NY; a sister, Kathy (Walter) McCullough, of Florida; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Cianfrocco, Jennifer Matwejic, Austin (Sherie) Quenneville, Matthew (Maryjane) Quenneville, Jordan Black, Sean Black, Casey Fredenberg, Alexandria Black, Izabella Black, and Sophia Black; four great-grandchildren, Alex Brzuszkiewicz, Jacqueline, Ryker, and Ivy Quenneville; and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by three sisters, Flora Cramphin, Laura Roher, and Marjorie Verkest; and a brother, William Black. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, where the Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, December 11, 2020, prior to the service from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. The funeral home staff respectfully asks you to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing protocols within the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Society, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY, 13032. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-f-black-jr

