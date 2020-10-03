1/
John F. "Jack" Giacobbi Sr.
1929 - 2020
CANASTOTA- John F. “Jack” Giacobbi, Sr., 91, formerly of Canastota, passed away early on Oct. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020 from St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Christopher Ballard, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Calling hours are at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota on Tuesday, from 9am-10am, prior to the funeral service. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Agatha's Church
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
