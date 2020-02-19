|
CANASTOTA . . . John F. Marsala II, 42, of 3262 State Route 31, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a courageous battle with colon cancer.He was born on October 10, 1977, in Hamilton, the son of John F. Marsala and Edith (Pierce) Marsala.John has lived in the Canastota area all of his life, attending the Canastota schools.He has been an auto mechanic most of his life, and has owned and operated JK Automotive in Verona Beach since 2006.John was a member of the Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the Independent Drum & Bugle Corps, and the band, Classic Image.He enjoyed playing drums, mowing the lawn, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, classic cars, helping people, and spending time with his family and friends. John touched the life of every person he met, as he had a unique ability to make each and every individual feel special and loved. He made all his friends feel like family. John married Stacy L. Cox on January 27, 2018, in Vernon.Surviving besides his wife, Stacy, are: two sons, John Marsala III, and Jeffrey Cox and Mykaela McAllister; two daughters, Karstin Marsala, and Kaylie Cox; his father and step-mother, John and Beatrice Marsala of Syracuse; his mother, Edith Marsala of Watertown; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith and Jodi Marsala of Canastota, Jason and Michelle Marsala of Morrisville, and Trey and Christina Marsala of Syracuse; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Pastor Donna Chapman of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church will officiate. Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 503, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-f-marsala-ii
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020