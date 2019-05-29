|
CANASTOTA - John G. Arnold, 82 of Prospect Street, Canastota, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019.John was born on October 14, 1936 in Vernon, New York to Wilfred and Ruth Miller. He attended Chittenango schools.He was a top salesman at NYE Ford for many years. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees baseball team, he was a great bowler. John enjoyed woodworking, riding his John Deer tractor and bird watching. He also enjoyed spending time with family and pets.He is survived by his six children - Robin Tobin; Sheri (Steven) Klock, Scott (Missy) Arnold, Vicky (Brett) Regis; John (Nancy) Arnold and Connie DelRio; his sisters - Dorothy Miller, Barbara Dorwood and Rosie Leggett; his brother - Kenneth (Midge) Arnold; sister-in-law - Merrily Ross; his grandchildren - Jennifer Cerio, Tyfani, Allen, Erin, Jaime, and Lisa Tobin and several great-grandchildren.John was predeceased by his sisters - Mary Lou Pickard, Betty Whaley, Joyce Robbins, Edna Hall, Leona Hart and brothers - Leo and Alfred Miller and his great-grandson - Lige Truit, Jr. who passed as an infant.The funeral will be a mass at St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota, New York on Saturday, June 1. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Mass to follow.Fiore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 317 S. Peterboro St. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-g-arnold
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 30, 2019