John H. Paul Jr. Obituary
VERONA:John H. Paul, Jr., 67, lifelong resident of Verona, has passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.He was predeceased by his parents, John and June Paul, Sr.In 1985, he became President of Robert Paul Inc. That same year, he and Marilyn Rapp-Grant were united in marriage.Important people in John’s life include: step-son, David and Tammy Grant; special friends, George Grant and Thomas Stange and step-granddaughter, Lorraine McLaughlin. Others include his many long-time customers and friends.According to John’s wishes, arrangements are private. Donations may be made to the Oneida Rifle Club, P.O.Box 411, Oneida, NY 13421. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-h-paul-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
