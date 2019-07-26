|
John J. Boratyn, 1944 to 2019, Madison, NY/St. Cloud, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 16th at St. Cloud Medical Center in FL. He passed peacefully with his loving family by his side.Keeping with his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Instead, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration Of Life on Saturday, August 17th, at 1:00 at the American Legion in Oriskany Falls. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-boratyn
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 28, 2019