CANASTOTA John L. DiVeronica, 84, of 3255 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Clinton, following an illness.He was born on July 8, 1934, in Kirkville, the son of the late Paul and Julia (Colatosti) DiVeronica.John has lived in Canastota all of his life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1952. He served in the New York Army National Guard for 38 years, retiring in 1994 as a Master Sergeant. John worked at the Canastota Firestone store from 1953-1976, becoming the store manager. He, later, was a partner in DiVeronica Brothers, Inc., a construction company in Canastota from 1976-1990, when he retired.He was a parishioner of St. Agatha's Church in Canastota.He enjoyed traveling, camping, watching sports, especially the New York Yankees, collecting model trains, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John looked at life through the eyes of a child. He always had a joke, and enjoyed handing out candy to the kids.John married the love of his life, Joan M. Marsh, on November 7, 1953, in Canastota. They were married for 65 years, before Joan passed away on December 7, 2018.Surviving are: one daughter, Betty Gail Cerio of Canastota; one son and daughter-in-law, John D. and Terri DiVeronica of Canastota; four grandchildren, Adrienne Cerio, Eric Cerio, Jake DiVeronica, and Alyssa DiVeronica; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Anthony "Tony" DiVeronica, Rocco "Rocky" and Dorothy DiVeronica, and Ricardo "Dickie" and Janine DiVeronica, all of Canastota; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Peggy DiVeronica.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Deacon Adolph Uryniak of St. Agatha's Church will officiate. Interment will be in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the funeral, from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In his memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 20, 2019