Oneida-John Langford Pierrepont Hatcher died on September 25, 2020 at the Oneida Health Care Center after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held in the Big Hall of the Mansion House on October 10th at 2PM. Due to the current situation, there will not be a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Oneida Community Mansion House. A full obituary will be in Sunday’s Oneida Daily Dispatch



