|
|
|
CANASTOTA - John P. Rosado, Jr., 27, of Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY, following a severe asthma attack. John struggled with asthma most of his life.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Kathy L. Hughes, Pastor of Deliverance First Church, Utica, will officiate. In his memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Canastota
A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Read More