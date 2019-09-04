|
|
Boonville: John R. Sugar, 71, soulmate of Jane Sanford, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief but courageous battle with leukemia.John was born in Oneida, a son of Michael J. and Catherine Olmstead Sugar. John graduated from Adirondack Central School, Boonville, in 1967 and attended Mohawk Valley Community College, where he excelled and studied business.John wore many hats throughout his career- some of which included peddling milk for Ted Egnaczyk, to the northern communities with his friend Russ Hirschey, managing the bartenders at the Beeches and excelling at sales at Markson Brothers, Raymour and Flannigan Furniture Stores and Carbone Auto Group. Most recently John was the site manager of Meals on Wheels for Oneida County, serving the public congregates in Boonville, for the past 7 years. John truly cared for people of all walks of life; he was a silent giver and is still known for his unconditional love for all the lives he has touched.John was a devoted Catholic and always found great strength form his faith up until the moment he passed away.John was a blood donor for the American Red Cross and a member of Boonville Council Knights of Columbus. John was an avid reader and gardener; he loved the outdoors and always possessed a great love for animals.Along with his soulmate, Jane, John will always be especially remembered by the children whom he helped raise and devoted his life and love to: Erin Sanford, Garth Sanford (Kristen), and the light of his life, grandson, John Sanford.He is also survived by his siblings; sister, Jacqueline Keller and brother, Michael J. Sugar, Jr. He was predeceased by a sister Rosemary Petzoldt, brother in law, Ralph Keller and nephew, Bruce Cook. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Kenneth (Billie) Keller, Michael J. Sugar, III, (Julie), Kathleen (Michael) Schmidtmann and Erika (Andy) George, Lorraine Cook, Rosemarie (Jerry) Smith and Paula (George) Stratton as well as several great nieces and nephews and two special friends, Philip Leffingwell and Bill Satterly.John always made a point of keeping in touch with his loved ones; he was always interested in their endeavors and accomplishments. For many years, due to his remarkable memory, John served as his family’s historian.John’s Funeral will commence with a Prayer Service on Saturday at 9:15 A.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, and at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Church, Charles St. Boonville, where Rev. Thomas A. Ward, pastor will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial. Calling hours are Friday 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. at the funeral home, where Boonville Council Knights of Columbus will meet for prayers on Friday at 7:00 P.M. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Rome, P.O. Box 4572, Rome, NY 13442, or to Christ Our Hope Catholic Community, 109 Charles St. Boonville, NY 13309, or to St. Martin’s Catholic Church, North St. Port Leyden, NY 13433.For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-r-sugar
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019