John T. Perkins


1952 - 2019
John T. Perkins Obituary
Verona - John T. Perkins, age 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon October 8, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare Emergency Department shortly after his admission.He was born on October 6, 1952 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Arthur and Joyce (Malloy) Perkins and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools.John was a self-employed contractor and owner and operator of Weather Guard Construction.In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, rooting for the Seattle Seahawks and watching Syracuse basketball and Syracuse football.Surviving are the love of his life and companion, Cindy A. Garrow of Verona, brother Arthur (Debbie) Perkins of Vernon, two sisters, Patricia Perkins of Tucson AZ and Rita (Clark) Isachsen of Tucson, AZ, his extended family Summer Whaley and Courtney Pitcher, one nephew and two nieces.John was predeceased by his parents and brother Michael Perkins.In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services.Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-t-perkins
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
