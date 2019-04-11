Home

John (Jack) VanDreason

Vernon-Mr. John (Jack) VanDreason, 88, of Vernon, NY passed away April 10, 2019 with is devoted wife and family at his side.He was born in Rome in Rome, NY to Ray and Madeline VanDreason.Jack was best known as a trainer-driver at Vernon Downs. He built, owned and managed Jack’s Turf Goods in Vernon for many years until his retirement.He proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army.He was a member of the Harness Horse Association of Vernon, the Old Timers Club at Saratoga Raceway and the American Legion.Jack is survived by the love of his life Marlyn. His three brothers, Barry (Jackie), Donald (Anne) and Ray (Susie). He was predeceased by his lovely sister Celine. He leaves behind his godson Barry Jr., his special granddaughter Kristy, who was always at his side. A step daughter Gina (Brian) Relyea, grandchildren, Kayla, Brian, Stacy, Matt, Kelsey, great-grandchildren, Zoey and Kase, two brothers-in-law, Larry and Scott and many nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Malecki Funeral Home.Per Jack’s request, there will be no calling hours, but quest are invited to attend a Mass at Holy Family Church in Vernon, NY on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. April16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private for family only. A very special thank you to the nurses and staff and Hospice Care at St. Elizabeth’s for their exceptional care and compassion at the difficult times. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-jack-vandreason
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
