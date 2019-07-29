|
|
ONEIDA: John W. Edick, loving husband, father (and proudest title) Papa, was called home on July 27, 2019, at the age of 68, at Oneida Healthcare after a lengthy illness.Born in Herkimer on May the 4th 1951, he was the son of Frederick O. and Edna (Dury) Edick. At a young age his family moved to Oneida. John attended Oneida schools and served in the Army National Guard for several years. He married Cookie (Joan) Perkins in Oneida on May 19, 1978. Together, they have shared a loving union of forty-one years.Prior to his retirement, John had many jobs over the years, including Revere Copper and Harry’s Towing. His greatest time was spent working for his family’s business, Oneida Taxi. He also owned a hot dog stand and an in home print shop where he printed custom invitations, cards and funeral stationery.John performed many marriages as an ordained minister, including his daughter’s. He was an avid hunter and golfer but his first love was fishing. John enjoyed playing Santa at various civic events and private homes for many years, even celebrating Christmas in July at camp. He made friends everywhere he went, he was easy to talk to and eager to talk. He especially enjoyed camping at Sto-Ne-Nols and drinking coffee at Morey’s Diner every morning.He was a former member of the Owl’s Club, Oneida Nest 1606 and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Oneida Chapter 421.Surviving besides his wife Cookie is their daughter; Jennifer (Tres) Finocchiaro of Canastota; his children Danielle Hewitt of Oneida and John Edick Jr of Eaton, her children; Timothy (Lou) Oliver-Grow of Syracuse, Cynthia Marchand of Oneida, James Grow of Verona, and Thomas Grow (Allie Hobart) of Sherrill; nine grandchildren, Noah, Jim Jr., Riley, Alley, Ashley, Carmine, Lucas, Eleanor and Oliver; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Edward Stabb of Oneida, Judith and Joseph Stabb of Durhamville and Dorothy and Robert Page of Oneida; one brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Nanette Edick of Oneida and several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Oneida Owl’s Club, 130 Vanderbilt Avenue, from 4-8PM. Everyone who knew John and his family are invited and encouraged to attend. Gifts or flowers may be sent to the family in care of Jennifer Finocchiaro, 309 South Main Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Contributions may be made in John’s name to the , P.O.Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Arrangements are under the care of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-w-edick
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 30, 2019