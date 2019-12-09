Home

Johnson Rebecca

Johnson Rebecca Obituary
Rebecca L. “Chicky” Johnson, 39, of Sylvan Beach, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after a lifelong courageous battle with Type 1 Diabetes. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 7:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday prior to the services from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Becky’s memory to the Bret Michael Life Rocks Foundation at http://www.crowdrise.com/bretmichaelsliferocks. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
