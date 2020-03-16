|
Smithfield: Jonathan A. Yoder, five-month-old son of Abe and Brenda Sue (Miller) Yoder of 5481 Old County Road, died unexpectedly at the home on March 12, 2020.Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 15, at 9:00AM at the John Mark Hershberger Residence, 4485 Mile Strip Road, Canastota, with Bishop John Troyer officiating. Burial to be in the Canastota Amish Cemetery. Jonathan’s care has been entrusted to the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit:Paulfuneralhome.net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020