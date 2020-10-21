1/1
Jonathan Locke Ryan
SHERBURNE – Jonathan Locke Ryan, 39, Gould Drive, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence as a result of being a victim of a homicide.Born in Syracuse on July 23, 1981, he was the son of David Ryan and Margaret Thurston Ryan. A resident of Sherburne for the past twenty-five years, Jonathan was a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School and attended Morrisville College.He was employed with the NYS Office for People with Disabilities as a developmental disability rehabilitation aide at the Valley Ridge Facility in Norwich. He enjoyed fishing and was loved by his family and many friends. Surviving is his father, David Ryan of Sherburne; his mother, Margaret Sanders of Oneida; his three sons, Gavin, Keagan, and Samuel Ryan, all of Sauquoit; his sisters, Rachel Ryan and Ashley Ryan both of Sherburne; his brother, Matthew Ryan of Sherburne; special cousin, Theodore Nicholson of Oneida and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Blake.Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Monday, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY with David Morgan, officiating. Interment will be made in Stockbridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 AM – 1 PM, Monday. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/jonathan-locke-ryan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
