CUBA - Joseph A. Leo, 94,Wolf Run Road, Cuba, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the Cuba Memorial Hospital.Born December 17, 1925, in Oneida, NY, he was the son of the late David and Catherine DeSenza Leo. On September 27, 1952 in St. Patrick’s Church in Oneida, he married Betty Rossello, who survives.Joe served with the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant with the 490th Bombardment Group, flying in 15 combat missions over Germany and 1 goodwill mission. He and his wife moved to this area, and he worked for Cooper Industries (now Eaton-Cooper Power Systems) as a safety administrator.Joe was a longtime parishioner of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed stone masonry, and wood working.In addition to his loving wife of 68 years, he is survived by two children; Karen (Craig) Bell of Richmond, VA., and David (Roxann) Leo of Harrodsburg, KY; and one sister, Margaret Wadkins of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers; Edward Leo and Anthony D. Leo.Friends may call 11 AM-1 PM, Wednesday at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Graveside services will follow at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida.The use of a mask is required during visitation and services.Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials if desired may be made to the Pfeiffer Nature Center, PO Box 802 Portville, NY, 14770, the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union Street, Olean, NY 14760, or to St. Joseph’s Church, 121 St. Joseph Place, Oneida, NY 13421.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
