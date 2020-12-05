1/
Joseph Arthur Ellis
FLORENCE, S.C.- Joseph Arthur Ellis, 79, of Florence died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Joseph was born in Utica, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Arthur and Nellie Ellis. Joseph served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1962. He also retired after 40 years with HP Hood Company in Vernon, N.Y. Joseph attended Friendship United Methodist Church in Florence and enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Dianne Ellis; his children, John Baker and wife, Cari, Patric Ellis (Audrey), Jodi Decker, Arthur Ellis, and Vannesa Laribee; his grandchildren, Matthew, Johnny, Noah, Harley, Cody, Griffin, Sadie, Jordan, Riley, Dillon, Lilly, and Levi; and his brother, Arthur Ellis and wife, Phyllis. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Nellie Ellis, and his sister, Patricia Lemke. Cremation services are being handled by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory of Darlington. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-arthur-ellis

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home
315 Pearl Street
Darlington, SC 29532
(843) 393-3851
