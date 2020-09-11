Joseph Brian Jones, 77, of 3803 Prospect St., Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 17, 1943, in Ilion, the son of George Thomas and Flora Durss Jones. He was a graduate of Ilion High School, Class of 1961. Brian went on to receive his bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego. He then received his Master's degree in Education from SUNY Albany and later received his Master's degree in communications from Syracuse University.
Brian proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.
On July 10, 1984, Joe was united in marriage to Winnie Jo James in Oneida.
Brian was employed as a salesman for AT&T in Syracuse for over twenty years.
Brian had a passion for wrestling. He was a college wrestler for SUNY Oswego and continued to promote the sport throughout his life.
Surviving besides his loving wife of thirty-six years, Winnie; are five children, Brian Jones, of Atlanta, Sean (Jennie) Jones, of NYC, Ryan Jones, of Raleigh, NC, George Jones, of Oneida, and Jessica Jones, of Utica; four grandchildren, Anthony, Addison, Mason, and Nova; a brother, George Thomas "PeeWee" Jones, of Herkimer; and several nieces and nephews. Brian was predeceased by a sister, Noreen Jones, and a brother, Morgan Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 4:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Deacon James M. Chappell will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankfort Schuyler Central School Wrestling Boosters, 605 Palmer St., Frankfort, NY 13340. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.