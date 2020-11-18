1/
Joseph C. Langberg
Joseph C. Langberg, 89, of Peterboro, NY, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.He was born January 15, 1931 in Lynbrook, LI, NY, a son of Oscar J. and Bessie Bliss Langberg. He attended Lynbrook and Siloam schools and graduated from Morrisville-Eaton High School in 1948. He continued his education at Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College, graduating in 1950, and Cornell University with a BS in Ag Dairy Science. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954. From 1958 until retiring in 1983, Joseph worked in Food Research for the Borden Research Center in Syracuse, NY.Joseph had been an active member of the Peterboro United Methodist Church where he was a Trustee, served on the Administration Board and the Pastor/Parish Relations Committee. He was a member of the Smithfield Grange #1595 and held several offices. Joseph enjoyed square and line dancing and was a member of the Bells and Bows Square Dance Club in Oneida and the Hilltop Squares of Peterboro. He was also a member of the Food and Tech Group of Central NYSurviving are his sister, Lois Hicks of Coudersport, PA; a niece Lisa Swartzentburger of OH; a nephew, David Hicks of OH; several great-nieces and -nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend Sharon Snell of Canastota.Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville with interment in the Peterboro Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11am to 1pm prior to the service. In accordance with CDC regulations for the current health crisis, masks are required.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities und, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408; or to the Peterboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 90, Peterboro, NY 13134.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-c-langberg

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
NOV
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
