Oneida Castle---Joseph Carinci Sr, 95, of 3840 West Eleventh Street died Monday morning August 26, 2019 at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Chittenango where he had been a resident since August 2. Joe was born on April 24, 1924 in Rome, the son of Thomas and Marion DeRochis Carinci. A lifelong resident of the area,] he was a graduate of Oneida High School. On March 4, 1943 Joe enlisted in the US Navy during World War II and proudly served as a Boatswain's Mate Second Class until he was Honorably Discharged on December 5, 1945. Joe married Betty L. Kimball on October 29,1949 in St. Patrick's Church Oneida. For 35 years Joe was a plumber and steamfitter with Union Local #112 in Utica, and he retired in 1986. Joe was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Oneida. He was also a lifetime member of the E. Bart Hanifin Council #473 Knights of Columbus and the Edward A. McDowell Assembly #191. He was also very proud of his military service and became very active in several organizations. A lifetime member of the American Legion Post #169 in Oneida, Veteran's of Foreign Wars in Canastota Post # 600, Destroyer Sailors Escort Assn. (DESA) and the Oneida Nest of Owls #1606. Joe had a real passion for the outdoors and loved to spend time hunting and fishing. Surviving is his wife of 69 years Betty; his children, William J. (Sandra) Carinci of Wampsville, Joseph A. (Ann Marie) Carinci of Claremont, NC, Christine Carinci and significant other Dave Dabro of Sherrill and James V. Carinci of Verona; his nine grandchildren; Amy (John) Christensen, William (Christina) Carinci, Andrea Carinci, Joseph C. Carinci, Maria Carinci, Rachelle (Jay) Jones, Paul Alger, Michael (Stephanie) Carinci and Patrick Carinci, five great grandchildren; a brother-in-law Benjamin Kimball Jr of Oneida, three sister in laws; Catherine Carinci and Joyce Carinci both of Oneida and Iva Hunter of Arizona and several nieces and nephews. Joe was pre-deceased by his siblings; Willie Carinci killed in France during WWII, James (Tillie) Carinci, Louis Carinci, Theresa (Sam) Tallarino, Susan (James) Mammone, Yolanda "Violet" (Earl ) Stanton Army Carinci and Margaret (Frank) Weed. He was also pre-deceased by a grand daughter Joanne Carinci. A Prayer Service will be 9:30 AM Saturday August 31, 2019 from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Patrick's Church with Rev. Richard J. Kapral as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will be made in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Ironside Funeral home, Inc. 342 Main St. Oneida. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019