CANASTOTA: Joseph Cesario, 85, West Avenue, died Saturday, evening, August 24, 2019 in the Extended Care Facility of the Oneida Healthcare Center, surrounded in the comfort of his family, where he had been a patient for the past five days.Born in Canastota, on November 26, 1933, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Musacchio Cesario. A lifelong resident of the Canastota area, Joe was educated in Canastota schools and served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married Patricia Raynore on January 3, 1958.Prior to his retirement, Joe was employed with Conrail. He was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church, a member of the Over the Hill Gang and Erie Mill Club, and was a member of over thirty years with the Canastota Fire Department, belonging to the department’s Old Timers Group. Joe had a great love for his family and enjoyed, fishing, hunting and gardening.Surviving besides his wife, Patricia; are his daughter and sons-in-law, Robin and Richard Mitchell and James La Barbera, all of Canastota; his two sons and daughter-in-law, Sam Cesario and Joseph “Jo-Jo” and Heidi Cesario, all of Canastota; his three sisters and brother-in-law, Bessie Tucci of Syracuse, Donna Musak and Virginia and Clyde Popple, all of Canastota; his three brothers and sister-in-law, Charles, Anthony and Jerry and Penny Cesario, all of Canastota; his grandchildren, Josh, Dominique, Sam and Holly Cesario, Richard, Anthony and Autumn Mitchell, Stephanie and David Purpura, and Markus and Michael La Barbera; three great-grandchildren, Zackary La Barbera and Bentley and Violet Purpura; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tina La Barbera on September 11, 2016, his three sisters, Catherine “Kate” Cesario, Rose Johnson and Millie Melanocchi and three brothers, Lawrence, Salvatore and Marion Cesario.Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Anthony Tosti, officiating. Entombment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Canastota Fire Department, Box 81, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-cesario
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019